BARRIE, ONT. -- Police officers in Barrie will start wearing body cameras this fall.

The pilot project will see body-worn cameras issued to several front-line, uniformed officers this September.

Chief Kimberley Greenwood recommended the project move forward.

"We have been working on this initiative for a number of years, and it's very timely that we are ready to launch the pilot project as body-worn cameras have recently been discussed by a number of services," Greenwood said in a statement on Thursday.

An evaluation of the results will be presented to the Barrie Police Services Board at a later date.