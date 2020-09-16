BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie mother won $100,000 with the lottery by playing the same numbers she has stuck by for years.

Thi Thuy Be Ho says she plans to help her mother do some house repairs with her winnings and, "I'm also going to save some so I can go back home to visit my family when the pandemic is over."

The 42-year-old nail technician won by matching six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the August 25 Lotto Max draw.

The Barrie woman purchased her winning ticket at Petro Canada on Brock Street in Whitby.