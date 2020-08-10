BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in a parking lot in the south end of Barrie.

According to police, a 46-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre after being struck at 61 King Street in the parking lot on Sunday night.

Police said the victim was walking when he was hit and may have called 911 himself.

Witnesses claimed to have seen two men driving away from the scene in a dark-coloured, older model two-door vehicle.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Barrie police.