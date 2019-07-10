

CTV Barrie





A 28-year-old Barrie man accused of failing to remain after allegedly hitting a boy on a bike last month is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police say the incident happened on June 16th on Agnes Street.

Officers say a nine-year-old boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a white car. He suffered a concussion along with cuts and bruises.

The incident was caught on a neighbour's home surveillance video.

Police say the video shows the driver stopping his vehicle after the boy fell from his bike and getting out briefly before jumping back in his car and speeding away.

The driver faces three Highway Traffic Act charges, careless driving causing bodily harm, failing to report and failing to remain.

Police have requested the accused to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Barrie on Sept. 27th.