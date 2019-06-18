Featured
Police urging driver to turn himself in after child injured in hit and run
A white car is captured on video surveillance after hitting a boy riding a bike on Sunday. June 16, 2019
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:54PM EDT
Barrie police are investigating a hit and run that injured a young boy in Barrie.
The nine-year-old boy was riding his bike on Agnes Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck by a car.
Video taken from a neighbour’s home was posted to Facebook and appears to show the driver get out of the vehicle to inspect it before getting back in and driving away.
The boy suffered a concussion along with cuts and bruises.
The suspect is described as a tanned skinned man with short, curly dark hair, dressed in dark clothing.
The vehicle is a white four-door newer model Chrysler. Police say it is possibly a 300 with black sport rims.
Police are encouraging the accused to turn himself in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.