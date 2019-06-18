

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating a hit and run that injured a young boy in Barrie.

The nine-year-old boy was riding his bike on Agnes Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck by a car.

Video taken from a neighbour’s home was posted to Facebook and appears to show the driver get out of the vehicle to inspect it before getting back in and driving away.

The boy suffered a concussion along with cuts and bruises.

The suspect is described as a tanned skinned man with short, curly dark hair, dressed in dark clothing.

The vehicle is a white four-door newer model Chrysler. Police say it is possibly a 300 with black sport rims.

Police are encouraging the accused to turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.