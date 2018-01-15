

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Barrie senior has been identified as the deceased in a weekend crash on Highway 89.

A minivan and car collided head-on on a stretch of the highway between the 8th and 9th Line on Saturday, at around 7 p.m. in Essa Township.

Johannes Rybroek, 79 of Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rybroek was the driver of the van.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Innisfil man, is in a Toronto hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP are still investigating what caused the collision