Barrie man dies in weekend crash on Hwy. 89
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 11:21AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 11:54AM EST
A Barrie senior has been identified as the deceased in a weekend crash on Highway 89.
A minivan and car collided head-on on a stretch of the highway between the 8th and 9th Line on Saturday, at around 7 p.m. in Essa Township.
Johannes Rybroek, 79 of Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rybroek was the driver of the van.
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Innisfil man, is in a Toronto hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The OPP are still investigating what caused the collision