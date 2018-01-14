Featured
One person dead, a second seriously injured in head-on crash
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 7:03PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 14, 2018 7:04PM EST
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly head-on crash near Cookstown.
The OPP say one person was killed, and a second person remains in serious condition in a Toronto trauma centre.
The collision happened on Highway 89, between 8th and 9th Lines around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Highway 89 was shut down for several hours for the police investigation, but has since re-opened.
Provincial Police have not yet released any further information about the victims.