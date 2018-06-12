

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man has been charged in a lengthy child pornography investigation.

Barrie police started investigating the 36 year old in October of 2016 after receiving a tip. The tipster told investigators that the accused was uploading child pornography through the use of Skype.

The Barrie man was arrested on Monday. Officers also seized several devices.

The accused has been charged with distributing child pornography, sexual interference, sexual assault and accessing child pornography.

He is set to appear in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday.