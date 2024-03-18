Barrie lacrosse club to pay tribute to teammate killed in crash with free exhibition game

A memorial lacrosse game will be held next month in Barrie to honour the life of Luke West, who died in a crash a year and a half ago.

West, 22, was a long-time member of Barrie's Blue Bombers Junior C lacrosse team and one of the club's "most beloved players."

Last year, the club retired his #11 jersey in tribute to the young man whose life was cut short on August 27, 2022, when the car he was in alongside five others plunged into a deep concrete pit along McKay Road in Barrie. No one survived.

"Luke loved the game of lacrosse, he loved his teammates, he loved his off-floor staff, and loved giving back to the game through coaching," the Bombers club posted on its website. "His passion for lacrosse and passion for helping other people hold a very special place in the Bombers family."

The Huntsville Junior C Hawks will take on the Blue Bombers in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse exhibition game in memory of Luke West on Sun., April 21 at 2 p.m. at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie.

The club is asking for donations in place of regular admission prices, with proceeds to be split with the Barrie SPCA.