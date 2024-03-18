Barrie lacrosse club to pay tribute to teammate killed in crash with free exhibition game
A memorial lacrosse game will be held next month in Barrie to honour the life of Luke West, who died in a crash a year and a half ago.
West, 22, was a long-time member of Barrie's Blue Bombers Junior C lacrosse team and one of the club's "most beloved players."
Last year, the club retired his #11 jersey in tribute to the young man whose life was cut short on August 27, 2022, when the car he was in alongside five others plunged into a deep concrete pit along McKay Road in Barrie. No one survived.
"Luke loved the game of lacrosse, he loved his teammates, he loved his off-floor staff, and loved giving back to the game through coaching," the Bombers club posted on its website. "His passion for lacrosse and passion for helping other people hold a very special place in the Bombers family."
The Huntsville Junior C Hawks will take on the Blue Bombers in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse exhibition game in memory of Luke West on Sun., April 21 at 2 p.m. at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie.
The club is asking for donations in place of regular admission prices, with proceeds to be split with the Barrie SPCA.
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
A new Banksy mural sprouts beside a cropped tree in London. Many see an environmental message
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
Elizabeth Hurley says having her son direct her in erotic thriller was liberating
The idea of watching movie sex scenes with your children might make many parents recoil in horror – but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t bothered.
Havana syndrome: Still no explanation for unusual health incidents
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
Kitchener
Stabbing reported in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have been called to a reported stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
SC Johnson pouring $50 million into Brantford plant
SC Johnson says it will spend nearly $50 million to create new production lines and expand warehousing and distribution at its Brantford facilities.
Guelph library giving away solar eclipse glasses
If you’re looking to pick up some solar viewers before the April 8 eclipse, you might want to consider stopping by the Guelph library.
London
Charges laid after Berkshire crash in London
Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London. At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.
Fraud charges laid against former president of Saugeen Ojibway Nation Finance Corporation
Earlier this month, Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation police launched a fraud investigation after getting a complaint from the Band Councils for the First Nation communities of Saugeen and Chippewas of Nawash.
'Situation unfounded' in Exeter after two days of police activity
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OPP with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine, OPP Crisis Negotiators and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), were sent to an address on Main Street South in Exeter for the report of a possible hostage situation.
Windsor
Driver 'accidentally pressed on the gas' in Bulk Barn crash: police
Windsor police say an elderly driver “accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake” and crashed into a bulk food store.
Two youths arrested following attempted robbery in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two youths in connection to an attempted robbery in east Windsor.
WECAR releases spring real estate market outlook
The spring 2024 Windsor-Essex County real estate market is expected to rebound, according to an outlook released Monday from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Northern Ontario
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
New charges for Thunder Bay man convicted of murder after courtroom drama
A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing new charges after allegedly reaching for a police officer's gun in a courtroom during an outburst about the verdict.
Elliot Lake launches second community egg fundraiser just in time for Easter
The Harvest Kitchen and Elliot Lake Intermediate School have teamed up again to sell eggs to raise funds to support food security in their community.
Creator of transgender flag shares her story during Sault visit
A nationwide tour heralding the importance of visibility among the transgender community kicked off last week in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
OC Transpo head doubles down on Trillium Line opening in spring
The head of OC Transpo is standing firm that the north-south Trillium Line will open sometime this spring, despite the transit authority having extended the timeline for opening until at least early summer.
Ottawa's historic Chinatown faces growing pains as residents see neighbourhood changing
One of Ottawa’s oldest neighborhoods is grappling with its future, as it sees an increase in vacant businesses and changes to the community.
Ottawa police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
The Ottawa Police Service is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Ottawa.
Toronto
Surge in gas prices in Toronto-area just the 'beginning,' analyst says
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Montreal
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
Temperatures in Montreal set to drop for the arrival of spring
After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.
Environmental groups criticize Quebec's lack of transparency, want registry created
Environmental groups gathered in Montreal on Monday morning to call for compliance with regulations, including the creation of a public register of environmental information.
Atlantic
Man's death investigated as homicide, two men charged with second-degree murder: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
Winnipeg
Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
Forecast: Record-breaking warmth in Western Canada, cold and snow elsewhere
A dose of sunshine is expected to warm up Western Canada, while cooler temperatures and snow are forecast elsewhere in the country.
Winnipeg senior sets provincial weight lifting record
81-year-old Ron Brunner may not look like a typical weight lifter, but the Winnipeg senior is one of the most powerful in Manitoba.
Calgary
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
1 arrested in suspicious death in Shawnessy
Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.
A 125-year-old Calgary elm tree will be cut down, but it won't be forgotten
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
Edmonton
Edmonton Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staff
The team announced added new hires to its coaching staff led by head coach Chris Jones on Monday.
Alberta, B.C. and Yukon break daily temperature records
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon.
-
Regina
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
-
-
Saskatoon
-
-
Vancouver
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing after woman's arm broken by police beanbag round
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no grounds for charges against a Victoria police officer who broke a woman's arm with a beanbag projectile during an arrest in Beacon Hill Park.
Dust leads to air-quality advisory for parts of central B.C.
Dusty conditions in parts of central B.C. have led to an air-quality advisory with locals being warned conditions are unlikely to improve until there's a change in weather.
B.C. using 'enhanced technology' to predict wildfire behaviour, officials say
Decision-makers will be using 'enhanced technology' to predict wildfire behaviour across B.C. during the 2024 wildfire season, officials announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
Victoria police cleared of wrongdoing after woman's arm broken by police beanbag round
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no grounds for charges against a Victoria police officer who broke a woman's arm with a beanbag projectile during an arrest in Beacon Hill Park.
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
Boater dies after crash on Fraser River: Langley RCMP
A 65-year-old man is dead after his boat collided with metal piling in the Fraser River, according to the Langley RCMP.