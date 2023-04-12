Barrie's Bombers to pay tribute to beloved teammate Luke West with memorial game

A memorial game for Luke West, one of the six young adults killed in a crash along McKay Road in Barrie last summer, is scheduled for later this month to retire his jersey and honour his life.

Luke West was a long-time member of Barrie's Bombers Junior C lacrosse team, having played from the age of 14 and returning as a volunteer coach during the 2022 season after his playing career.

"He was a locker room favourite due to his toughness, tenacity, and incredible lacrosse IQ," the team's website states.

The Bombers will pay tribute to West by retiring his #11 jersey.

"Luke was a special person who made everyone around him better, not only as a player but as a person," the Bomber's continued. "His passion for lacrosse and passion for helping other people hold a very special place in the Bombers family."

The memorial game is scheduled for Sun., April 23, at 4 p.m. at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie.

Instead of regular admission prices, the Barrie Bombers Jr C Lacrosse Club will accept donations at the entrance, with proceeds to be split with the Barrie SPCA.