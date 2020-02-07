BARRIE -- The City of Barrie is leading the way across the province with employment growth hitting record numbers over the last 16 years.

"Barrie has been growing its job base, growing its economy faster than just about anyone in the province," said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

According to Statistics Canada, more than 35,000 new jobs were created last month across Canada, fuelled by manufacturing, construction and agricultural industries.

Mike Moffatt analyzed the data from Stats Can and credited a large part of the growth because young families are moving into the area.

"Places like Barrie are affordable in a way that even Mississauga and Brampton aren't anymore," explained Moffatt, the senior director at Smart Property, a national research institute. "Families start to move in... they need to shop, they need to put their kids in school, that kind of thing."

Mayor Lehman said it means more people are finding employment closer to home. "It's great to know that so many more people who live in Barrie found work." He went on to add, "Manufacturing sectors and our health sector grew faster even in the labour markets, so this is why we have seen the unemployment rate in Barrie come down."

Staff at Employment Ontario admitted they weren't surprised by the numbers. "We have been quite busy here since the New Year," said Melisssa Martel, an employment services consultant.

Barrie's employment grew 35 percent from 2003 to 2019, according to Statistics Canada. Toronto slid into second place at 32 percent.