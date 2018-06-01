

CTV Barrie





No livestock were injured as fire destroyed a large barn in Springwater Township.

Viewer video sent to CTV News shows the barn engulfed in flames, as thick black smoke billows from the Fralick Road building in Minesing.

Springwater fire tweeted that crews from all over the township were brought in to battle the blaze. They also got help from Clearview Township firefighters.

Fire crews allowed the barn to burn safely throughout the afternoon. Hay and farm equipment were destroyed.

The fire is not considered suspicious and there is no damage estimate.