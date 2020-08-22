BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have charged a man for the second act of vandalism on Aurora's new Pride crosswalk in a little over 24 hours.

York Regional Police say an officer on patrol near Yonge St and Wellington Rd around 3 a.m. Saturday spotted a man marking up the rainbow crosswalk with black spray paint.

A 57-year-old Aurora man is charged with mischief.

Investigators don't believe the man is connected to another incident at the crosswalk, which police have called "hate-motivated."

Police allege that just before midnight Thursday, the driver of a light-coloured pick-up truck deliberately left black skid marks on the crosswalk, not once but twice.

The damage was done just hours after local politicians formally unveiled the rainbow crosswalk Thursday morning. Mayor Tom Mrakas said it signals that Aurora is an inclusive, accepting, and welcoming community.