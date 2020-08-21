BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police are investigating what they are calling a hate crime in Aurora.

According to police, a pickup truck drove over a rainbow crosswalk hours after its unveiling and left black tire skid marks. They allege the truck returned a short time later and left more marks on the crosswalk.

Police believe the incident was intentional and hate-motivated.

Investigators are looking for any information or video footage of Yonge Street and Wellington Road on Friday shortly before midnight.

"Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," York Regional Police stated.

A rainbow crosswalk is a way for municipalities to show support for the LGBTQ community.