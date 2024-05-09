BARRIE
Barrie

    • Three drivers in Dufferin County busted on impaired charges

    A breathalyzer test in this file image. A breathalyzer test in this file image.
    Share

    Three drivers face a slew of impaired driving charges in Dufferin County.

    A ditched car was the first indicator there might be a problem in the area of the 10 Line and 20 Sideroad in Amaranth Friday at 8 p.m.

    Police located the driver, and the 52-year-old Aurora woman was charged with impaired driving on alcohol and drugs and driving a boat or vehicle with cannabis readily available.

    Two more people were charged with impaired driving on Wednesday.

    A 52-year-old Grand Valley woman was charged on County Road 109 in Mono shortly before 3 a.m. She faces operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand charges.

    Shortly before midnight, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Centennial Road in Orangeville when they pulled over a 35-year-old Orangeville man. He faces failure or refusal to comply with demand charges, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and failing to provide a licence offences.

    The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended, and their vehicles were impounded.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News