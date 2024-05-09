Three drivers in Dufferin County busted on impaired charges

Three drivers face a slew of impaired driving charges in Dufferin County.

A ditched car was the first indicator there might be a problem in the area of the 10 Line and 20 Sideroad in Amaranth Friday at 8 p.m.

Police located the driver, and the 52-year-old Aurora woman was charged with impaired driving on alcohol and drugs and driving a boat or vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Two more people were charged with impaired driving on Wednesday.

A 52-year-old Grand Valley woman was charged on County Road 109 in Mono shortly before 3 a.m. She faces operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand charges.

Shortly before midnight, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Centennial Road in Orangeville when they pulled over a 35-year-old Orangeville man. He faces failure or refusal to comply with demand charges, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and failing to provide a licence offences.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended, and their vehicles were impounded.