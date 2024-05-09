Opening a beauty shop in Simcoe County? Think health unit

Opening a new beauty or body art business in Simcoe County requires a clean frame of mind - and shop, too.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says business owners and operators are responsible for providing personal services in a clean and safe manner to decrease the risk of spreading infections to their customers and staff.

This responsibility includes notifying the health unit if you plan to operate, renovate or provide additional services, even if services are provided from your home.

Beauty and body art businesses, or personal services, are places where there is a risk of exposure to blood or body fluids.

Services include:

Tattooing

Body and ear piercing

Hairdressing and barbering

Manicures and pedicures

Micro-blading/needling

Waxing and electrolysis

Facials and skin services

Permanent make-up

Eyelash extensions

Business owners and operators are responsible for ensuring compliance with Ontario’s Personal Service Setting (PSS) Regulation.

Anyone planning to open a new business or renovate or add services to an existing business must notify the health unit.

Notification must be submitted in writing using the online notification form for PSS businesses at least 14 days before opening or offering the new services so that a public health inspector can inspect it.

Find more information about public health regulations for operating a personal service setting or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.