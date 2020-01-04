Apsley, Ont., man, 51 killed in Central Hastings collision on Highway 62
Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 4:48PM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 10:40AM EST
OPP file image.
CENTRE HASTINGS -- Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal collision Friday afternoon on Highway 62 in the Municipality of Central Hasting, Ont.
The OPP say 51-year-old Robert McCoy of Apsley, Ont., died at the scene after his vehicle collided with another vehicle near Hollowview Road just before 1:00 p.m.
The other driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles involved.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.