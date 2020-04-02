BARRIE -- Provincial police are appealing for help after a cyclist was found on the side of the road in Caledon with life-threatening injuries.

Police say motorists reported finding the woman along the side of Heart Lake Road between Hawk Hill Way and Escarpment Side Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Police closed the road for the investigation for several hours; it has since reopened.

Caledon OPP is asking for additional witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or home security video from the area is encouraged to contact police at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.