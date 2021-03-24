BARRIE, ONT. -- Two women charged in connection with a homicide in Meaford face additional charges, police say.

Grey Bruce OPP charged two Meaford women, ages 25 and 28, back in July 2020, with accessory after the fact to murder, concerning a missing man's death a few months before.

The women now face four additional charges of failing to comply with a release order.

Both of the accused were held in police custody for bail hearings on Wednesday in Owen Sound.

Emerson Sprung's body was found at a cemetery by the OPP K9 unit three days after he was reported missing on May 3, 2020.

Matthew McQuarrie, a 34-year-old Meaford man, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Police continue to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be made online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-88-222-8477.