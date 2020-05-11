BARRIE -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder after the remains of a missing man were found in Meaford late last week.

Grey Bruce OPP says an autopsy identified the victim as 25-year-old Emerson Sprung.

Police say his death has been determined to be the result of a homicide.

Sprung left his family's home on Trowbridge Street West on his bike on May 2. He was reported missing the following day.

His remains were found at the Lakeview Cemetery by the OPP Canine Unit on May 6.

Matthew McQuarrie is facing a charge of first-degree murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.