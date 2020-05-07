BARRIE -- Grey Bruce provincial police say the OPP canine unit found human remains in Meaford, and one person is under arrest.

Police say they were investigating a report of a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen leaving his family's home on Trowbridge Street West on his BMX bike on May 2.

The human remains were found on Wednesday and have not been identified, nor has the cause of death. Police say an autopsy will be conducted.

Police didn't release any further details, including why the person was arrested, that individual remains in custody.

The OPP says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.