BARRIE, ONT. -- Two women are facing charges in connection with the death of a Meaford man.

Both women, ages 25 and 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Emerson Sprung.

Sprung was reported missing on May 3 after leaving his family home on his bike. Three days later, the 25-year-old's remains were found at the Lakeview Cemetery by the OPP K9 unit.

Matthew McQuarrie was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact Grey Bruce OPP.