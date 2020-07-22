Advertisement
Two women charged in connection with Meaford homicide
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:32PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two women are facing charges in connection with the death of a Meaford man.
Both women, ages 25 and 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Emerson Sprung.
Sprung was reported missing on May 3 after leaving his family home on his bike. Three days later, the 25-year-old's remains were found at the Lakeview Cemetery by the OPP K9 unit.
Matthew McQuarrie was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact Grey Bruce OPP.
