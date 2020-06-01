BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are looking to speak with a person of interest who may have information on the death of a Meaford man.

The OPP released surveillance images on Monday of a man on Grant Avenue on May 2 just before 9 p.m.

He was seen walking in the same area again ten minutes later.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as they continue to investigate the death of 25-year-old Emerson Sprung.

Sprung was last seen on May 2 leaving his family home on Trowbridge Street West in Meaford on his BMX bike.

His remains were found three days later at the Lakeview Cemetery by the OPP Canine Unit.

Police charged 34-year-old Matthew McQuarrie with first-degree murder in connection with Sprung's death.