BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police say a Newmarket woman accused of impaired driving had a six-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of her arrest.

Police say another driver tailed the woman after calling 9-1-1 to report she was weaving along the road in the area of Yonge Street and Green Lane on Friday night in East Gwillimbury.

"I'm following behind a car that has a child in it, and they are very obviously drunk," the caller tells the dispatcher, adding that the accused nearly struck another vehicle.

Officers caught up with the car in question and pulled the driver over.

The 28-year-old woman didn't hesitate to admit she had had a few drinks.

"I've had two beers, and that's it," she tells police.

"I can smell a lot of booze on your breath just from here," the officer responds.

The driver also tells the police she was driving without a license.

She was charged after police say she failed a breath test.

Police say two other adults were in the vehicle with the six-year-old, who they say was not the driver's child.