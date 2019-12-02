COLLINGWOOD -- After months of hearings and millions of dollars, the Collingwood Judicial Inquiry is coming to a close.

The first phase of the inquiry started in April diving into the process that lead to the sale of half of the town's utility and how that sale was conducted.

The second phase focused on the procedure leading to the construction of two recreation facilities in Collingwood.

The third and final phase focused on policy with dozens of witnesses taking the stand.

The inquiry also heard from experts in municipal corporations, conflict of interest and procurement.

In total, 43 witnesses were questioned during the 61 days of hearings, including former mayor Sandra Cooper and her brother Paul Bonwick, as well as top municipal staff at the time of the sale.

Related story: Former MP and lobbyist profited while sister was Collingwood mayor

The cost to taxpayers jumped more than three times the initial budget to $5.2 million.

The town's CAO said many changes have been made at town hall as a result.

The inquiry is in the process of receiving closing submissions from participants.

The findings of the inquiry are expected to be completed in February.