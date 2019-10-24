Part two of the Collingwood Judicial Inquiry wrapped up on Thursday with testimony from former MP and brother of former mayor Sandra Cooper, Paul Bonwick.

"It was important for us to hear from him what he recalled taking place to help us fill in the gaps," explained Inquiry Lead Council Kate McGrann.

The first part of the inquiry investigated the sale of half of Collus to PowerStream and who may have benefitted.

This second portion of the inquiry has focused on how the proceeds of that sale were spent on two fabric-covered recreational facilities.

Bonwick testified that his company, 'Green Leaf,' was paid $760,000 in fees by the building contractor. Bonwick also received more than $300,000 from the town's deal with PowerStream.

He claimed that he made an unprecedented level of disclosure of his involvement in the deal with PowerStream. However, he said that he did not reveal to the contractor that the mayor was his sister during his involvement with the recreational facilities. He said he also didn't admit to his sister that he was lobbying on behalf of the contractor.

After more than 50 days of hearings, the inquiry will move to Part Three, which will begin next month and is expected to take about four days.

Justice Morocco hopes to have the final report prepared by late February. It will then be presented to council and be made public.