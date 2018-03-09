

CTV Barrie





Eighteen people have been arrested after several Barrie homes were searched during a drug trafficking investigation.

Barrie police officers executed search warrants at several residences at 90 and 100 Little Avenue on Friday. A home on Megan Court was also searched.

Investigators say they arrested 18 people, and seized drugs and other related items. No charges have been laid yet.

The investigation was sparked by numerous complaints in February about the people who live in the units.

Barrie police says more information will likely be released on Monday.