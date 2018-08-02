

CTV Barrie





The manhunt for the 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with the death of 25-year-old Jordan Carter-Bonfield has ended.

Police say he turned himself in on Thursday night in Toronto. He’s facing a second-degree murder charge.

The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He appeared in bail court in Barrie on Friday, and was remanded into custody.

According to the OPP, Carter-Bonfield, of Orillia, died early Monday morning following a dispute on a trail near a Tim Hortons parking lot on Westmount Drive in Orillia.

Randi Kett, a close friend of the victim, tells CTV News that Carter-Bonfield’s death is difficult to handle.

“I was at the gym, and I sat down on the floor and started crying right away,” he said.

Andrew Franklin, 20, of Orillia has also been charged in this case. He’s facing an accessory after the fact to murder charge, and was arrested earlier this week.

A recent Facebook post provided to CTV News by a friend of Carter-Bonfield suggests he and Franklin knew each other.

The post written by Carter-Bonfield on Franklin’s social media account reads, “Toss me a message homie.” It was written June 20, just over a month before he was killed.

Franklin appeared for a bail hearing on Friday and is scheduled to be back in an Orillia court on August 14.

The 17-year-old boy is scheduled to return to court on August 21.