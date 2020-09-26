BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a complaint about an erratic driver led them to a seizure of $16,000 worth of drugs.

OPP got a call about dangerous driving along Highway 11 in Huntsville late Friday afternoon. Police tracked the vehicle down and pulled the driver over. Based on a roadside screening, police allege the driver was impaired by drugs.

Inside the vehicle, police alleged they found powdered and crack cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and cash.

The driver from Gravenhurst and a passenger from Huntsville both face a long list of charges. The driver’s licence has also been suspended for 90 days.