A 32 year old Keswick woman remains in a Toronto hospital in serious, but stable condition, after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday night.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. on the 20th side road.

South Simcoe Police say a northbound Honda crossed the centre line and was struck by a southbound ford SUV.

Three people from one of the cars ended up going to a local hospital, including a two year old child.

The driver of the SUV and her baby were assessed by paramedics, but not taken to hospital. The roadway was closed for several hours.

Police say their investigation continues.