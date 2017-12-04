

A woman who was struck and killed by a car in Wasaga Beach on Friday night is from Port Elgin.

According to the OPP, 23-year-old Emily Ross was struck while walking on Highway 26, at around 11:30 p.m. She was found without vital signs when emergency crews arrived on scene.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

It’s still unclear what caused the collision.