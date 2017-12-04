Featured
Woman, 23, struck and killed on Hwy. 26 was from Port Elgin
The intersection of Highway 26 and Poplar Sideroad in Wasaga Beach seen here on December 3, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 3:32PM EST
A woman who was struck and killed by a car in Wasaga Beach on Friday night is from Port Elgin.
According to the OPP, 23-year-old Emily Ross was struck while walking on Highway 26, at around 11:30 p.m. She was found without vital signs when emergency crews arrived on scene.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
It’s still unclear what caused the collision.