

CTV Barrie





Family Day is Monday and that means there are a number of closures that will accompany the provincial holiday.

Here’s a look at what is closed:

Municipal and provincial offices

LCBO and The Beer Store

Most grocery stores, supermarkets and drug stores

Georgian Mall

What is open:

Federal offices, including passport offices

Canada Post

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket

Tanger Outlets in Cookstown

Vaughan Mills Mall

Transit:

Orillia: No transit

Midland: No transit

Barrie: Sunday schedule

York Region: Sunday schedule

GO Transit: Saturday schedule

Need something to do with the family? There are plenty of great events going on. You can see them here.