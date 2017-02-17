Family Day is Monday and that means there are a number of closures that will accompany the provincial holiday.

Here’s a look at what is closed:

  • Municipal and provincial offices
  • LCBO and The Beer Store
  • Most grocery stores, supermarkets and drug stores
  • Georgian Mall

What is open:

  • Federal offices, including passport offices
  • Canada Post
  • Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
  • Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
  • Vaughan Mills Mall

Transit:

  • Orillia: No transit
  • Midland: No transit
  • Barrie: Sunday schedule
  • York Region: Sunday schedule
  • GO Transit: Saturday schedule

Need something to do with the family? There are plenty of great events going on. You can see them here.