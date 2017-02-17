Featured
What's open and closed on Family Day
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 6:42PM EST
Family Day is Monday and that means there are a number of closures that will accompany the provincial holiday.
Here’s a look at what is closed:
- Municipal and provincial offices
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Most grocery stores, supermarkets and drug stores
- Georgian Mall
What is open:
- Federal offices, including passport offices
- Canada Post
- Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
- Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
- Vaughan Mills Mall
Transit:
- Orillia: No transit
- Midland: No transit
- Barrie: Sunday schedule
- York Region: Sunday schedule
- GO Transit: Saturday schedule
Need something to do with the family? There are plenty of great events going on. You can see them here.
