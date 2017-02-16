Featured
Tractor trailer crashes into guardrail on Hwy. 400 near Barrie
Emergency crews can be seen at a crash involving a tractor trailer on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Johanne Stewart/ Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 1:25PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 4:34PM EST
A tractor trailer that crashed into a guardrail on Highway 400 near Barrie snarled traffic for several kilometres.
According to the OPP, the tractor trailer was heading south on the highway when it went into the guardrail and ended up in the northbound lanes.
This happened south of Mapleview Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Police say no other vehicles were involved; minor injuries are reported.
Crews with Ontario's Ministry of Transportation have the left lanes of the southbound and northbound lanes closed for repairs near McKay Street. They are working to fix the median.
Work is expected to be completed around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
