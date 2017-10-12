

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Students at a Barrie high school are in shock after three of their classmates were involved in a serious crash early Wednesday morning in Gravenhurst.

It was just after 2 a.m., when the OPP says a car left Muskoka Road North, near Lofty Pines Drive and crashed into a tree.

Muskoka paramedics rushed the trio to a local hospital. Zecharyah Jagmohan, a passenger in the car, was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has confirmed to CTV News that the teens are students at St. Joseph Catholic High School.

It says two of the students have been released from hospital.

The school’s principal held an assembly with Grade 11 and 12 students on Wednesday to speak about the crash and to conduct a prayer service. Counselling support was also made available.

"I was in shock. He's such a close guy with so many people. We didn't know what to think," says Michael Gallant, a Grade 12 student.

With heavy hearts, the school’s football team took to the field on Thursday with Jagmohan’s number 34 on their arms.

"I’m hoping for the best for him. He's a big part of the school community. He's the first to cheer everyone up. That's why we’re out here today playing for him."

The news has hit members of the football team rather hard.

"It’s been difficult for a lot of our guys. All we can really do is help them through this. If football is going to be therapeutic for them then this is a good thing," says coach Eric Scott.

In the meantime, the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It’s unclear if charges will be laid.