

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





A judge has sentenced Terrence Barrett to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years for the stabbing death of Milan (Mike) Segota.

Last month a jury found Barrett guilty of second degree murder. The verdict came a little over 24 hours after they began deliberating.

Through the trial, Barrett admitted to stabbing Segota 22 times with a knife in a Barrie rooming house in 2015. However, he claimed it was in self-defence.

The Crown argued Barrett knew what he was doing when he stabbed Segota to death, but still refused to accept responsibility for his actions. The Crown said Barrett blamed his former girlfriend for the fight that led to the stabbing.

Segota's family delivered victim impact statements at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

"He has robbed me of my father and part of my humanity - I feel guilty enjoying myself when my parents are no longer able to," said Segota's daughter Brankica in a statement read by the crown. "In my opinion there is no penalty or sentencing severe enough for Mr. Barrett."

The court also heard victim impact statements from Segota's sisters.

"From that day on, nothing will ever be the same because the day our brother died we all did," said Snezana Baresic.

"Our brother Milan, Mikey, was slaughtered, butchered 22 times - I hope my brother's grunts, screams, cries haunt him forever to remind him of what he has done" said Anna Mandic.

Barrett, who is now 32 years-old, didn't say anything to the court when given the opportunity by the judge.

The earliest Barrett will be eligible for parole is February 16, 2028.

- With files from CTV Barrie's Mike Arsalides