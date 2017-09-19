

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two years after a Barrie convenience store was held up by a suspect wearing a rat mask, police say an arrest has been made.

Barrie police say on July 14, 2015, a 16-year-old boy wearing a rat mask walked into the Mac’s Convenience Store on Ferndale Drive South and robbed it at knifepoint. The suspect made off with some money and he quickly discarded the knife.

Well that knife was recovered by police on the night of the robbery and provided investigators with a DNA sample.

Police just recently were able to get a match on the DNA and identified the suspect. The now 19-year-old man turned himself over to investigators on Monday.

He has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

The suspect’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is set to appear in court in October.