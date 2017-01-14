

With the snowmobile season well underway, many clubs across the region are sounding the alarm on safety. Numerous collisions in the region have many worried that snowmobiler’s aren’t taking the right precautions.

The Sno Voyageurs snowmobile club in Anten Mills has reported almost ten stolen signs in the last few weeks. Members warn, missing a stop sign at 50 km an hour on a snowmobile trail could cost a rider his or her life.

“There’re lives at stake,” says John Pfeiffer with the Sno Voyageurs. “The types of [signs] that we are missing…are the ones that are most important because they’re about 100 meters from where you need to stop.

Police say the message about safety on trails just isn’t getting across. Last weekend OPP responded to five collisions in the area.

Excessive speed is also a problem others notice on the trails.

“Driving way too fast in conditions they should be driving in,” says one sledder Billy Duggan.

“It would be nice if people just took it easy, and we could all enjoy the trails together,” says another sledder.

Craig Mayew with the Sno Voyageurs says it’s also important to be cautious around groomers.

“They are very slow to respond, and they don’t maneuver as easy as a snowmobile.”

It’s also illegal to travel on a closed trail.

“They’re actually breaking the law,” says Sgt. Steve Mihills with OPP. “They are trespassing if they’re on an unavailable or closed trail.”

Police also say if you lose your licence for impaired driving on a snowmobile, you not allowed to drive any other vehicle either.