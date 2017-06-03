Featured
Public safety warning: Serval cat spotted in Tiny Township.
In this file image, a juvenille Serval, a cat native to South East Africa, cranes its neck back as it wakes from an afternoon snooze at the Staten Island Zoo, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2005 in New York. (AP Photo / Mary Schwalm)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 8:10PM EDT
Provincial police have issued a public safety warning after an African Serval cat was reportedly spotted in Tiny Township.
OPP say an animal, was seen in the area of Tiny Beaches Road North and Forest Circle in Tiny Township. A resident called police after they spotted it.
If you do see the animal police warn, you should keep your distance, and call them immediately.
