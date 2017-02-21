Featured
Police search for suspect who tried to rob Keswick pharmacy
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:20AM EST
Police are searching for the suspect who tried to rob a York Region pharmacy on Friday.
The suspect entered the Keswick Pharmacy, which is located in the area of The Queensway South and Spring Road, at around 2:30 p.m.
According to York Regional Police, the suspect handed a clerk note indicating he had a gun. The note also demanded prescription drugs be handed over.
However, police say the man fled the scene before anything was handed over. No injuries are reported.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 30-years-old, with a thin build and black, long curly hair that was kept in a ponytail. He was seen wearing a beige jacket and black pants.
No surveillance video or suspect photo was provided by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
