Police search for man who walked away from correctional facility
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 5:22PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in Ontario are searching for a federal inmate who walked away from a correctional facility on Sunday.
Kingston, Ont., police say David Maracle walked away from the Henry Trail Community Correctional Centre around 8 p.m.
They say the 51-year-old has an extensive criminal history with convictions that include sexual assaults, kidnapping, assault and possession of a weapon.
Police say Maracle completed his sentence in October 2015 but is under a long-term supervision order, which ensures potentially high-risk offenders are supervised for up to 10 years after their sentence expires.
The correctional centre Maracle was staying at is a federally operated community-based facility that provides a structured living environment with 24-hour supervision programs.
Police are searching for David Maracle, 51, who escaped from a corrections facility in Kingston Sunday evening.
