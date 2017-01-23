

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in Ontario are searching for a federal inmate who walked away from a correctional facility on Sunday.

Kingston, Ont., police say David Maracle walked away from the Henry Trail Community Correctional Centre around 8 p.m.

They say the 51-year-old has an extensive criminal history with convictions that include sexual assaults, kidnapping, assault and possession of a weapon.

Police say Maracle completed his sentence in October 2015 but is under a long-term supervision order, which ensures potentially high-risk offenders are supervised for up to 10 years after their sentence expires.

The correctional centre Maracle was staying at is a federally operated community-based facility that provides a structured living environment with 24-hour supervision programs.