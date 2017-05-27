

CTV Barrie





Durham Regional Police are investigating a homicide in Beaverton. Around 10:30pm on Friday night police were called to the downtown area of Beaverton. They found a man collapsed on Dundas street. The 21 year-old was rushed to hospital in Orillia but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police later found a 35 year-old man in the area and he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Homicide Unit and the Firensic Identification Unit remained at the scene on Saturday.