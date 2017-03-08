

CTV Barrie





The OPP is being asked to step up ground patrols in Orillia to help prevent the growing graffiti problem.

The City of Orillia entered the request to police, but Mayor Steve Clarke hasn't heard back yet. CTV News also reached out to the OPP on Wednesday for comment, but received no response.

“Asking them if they will consider focusing their foot patrols in the areas that we have graffiti and if they see it, record it so that we can take care of it,” Clarke says.

The city says areas patrolled by the OPP have seen a drop in graffiti levels by almost 40 per cent.

“Whatever we can do to raise the level of pride in our community so that people don't want to littler or put graffiti on buildings, I believe it will happen less and less all the time.”

The Orillia Youth Centre has run programs in the past to help clean up graffiti. They say they'd be willing to do the same again, if they cold source out the grant money to run the program.