

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Collingwood man is dead after a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in Wasaga Beach.

The crash happened on Beachwood Road near Fairgrounds Road on Thursday, just before 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services said that a man was found without vital signs at the scene. The OPP have since confirmed the motorcycle rider, a 35-year-old man, has died.

Beachwood between Blue Water Gate and Poplar Side Road will be closed for several hours.