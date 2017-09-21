Featured
Motorcycle rider dies in Wasaga Beach crash
Emergency crews can be seen at a fatal motorcycle crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 2:49PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:36PM EDT
A Collingwood man is dead after a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in Wasaga Beach.
The crash happened on Beachwood Road near Fairgrounds Road on Thursday, just before 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
County of Simcoe Paramedic Services said that a man was found without vital signs at the scene. The OPP have since confirmed the motorcycle rider, a 35-year-old man, has died.
Beachwood between Blue Water Gate and Poplar Side Road will be closed for several hours.