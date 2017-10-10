Featured
Man dies after Thanksgiving motorcycle crash
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 11:23AM EDT
A Severn Township man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Monday afternoon.
The OPP says the vehicle was making a turn on Vasey Road at the southbound Highway 400 on-ramp when it was struck by the motorcycle. This was at around 2:23 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 73-year-old man from Severn, was rushed to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.