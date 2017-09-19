

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Georgian College students will vote next month on a plan that would collectively provide them with bus passes.

If approved, the proposal will tack on a mandatory fee to the tuition to every student and in return they will receive a pass to ride on Barrie transit for the semester.

“The students receive a sticker that's placed on their student ID card and then they simply show the bus driver their student ID card with the sticker,” says Brian Muscat of Georgian College.

The City of Barrie has already been testing the transit waters with students via a pilot project with the college.

Currently 250 students who go to class at Georgian’s downtown campus are riding Barrie transit for free this semester. The city is also tracking student usage via the pilot.

Currently students can buy a discounted monthly bus pass at a cost of $66 or a semester pass at a cost of $255.

The referendum vote will happen in October.