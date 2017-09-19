Four dogs rescued from the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone have arrived in Collingwood.

The dogs were found in the Houston, Texas area by a group called Redemption Dogs. Some of the animals were from shelters, while others were surrendered by families who could no longer care for them.

“I couldn't imagine if I had to give up my dog. I would be heartbroken,” says Katherine Maxwell, volunteer.

In total, 40 dogs were transported out of the disaster zone and brought to Canada. The Ontario SPCA, the Welland SPCA and the Georgian Triangle Humane Society are working together to get the dogs ready for adoption.

“One dog was blind. They had different medical ailments they were dealing with and Redemptions Dogs wanted to help the ones that needed the most help,” says Sonya Reichel, Georgian Triangle Humane Society.

The dogs will remain in quarantine for a few more days.

The adoption process will be handled by Redemption Dogs. People who are interested can fill out an application by clicking here.