

CTV Barrie





A video is spreading awareness of the youth mental health crisis in Barrie.

For a small group of marketing and adverting students at Georgian College, anxiety, depression and suicide have hit close to home.

"I’ve struggled with anxiety,” says Sarah Beube. “It's a really big deal and it takes lives and it's really important that we deal with it.”

That's why this group is partnering with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and decided to use what they've learned in class to help save lives. The campaign is called Peace of Mind.

“A lot of people have said that it's very realistic to what they maybe have been feeling,” says Ericka Wilson.

They're one of nine groups of marketing students putting together campaigns for the RVH foundation.

Last year, RVH's emergency room saw 300 patients under the age of 18 come through its doors in need of mental health care, and those numbers are climbing

“We want to show people that there is something we can do to get beds at RVH that people who are struggling can use,” says Danielle Mount.

RVH will decide on a winning campaign by the end of April.