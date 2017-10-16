Featured
Cash, watch taken in violent weekend robbery
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 5:08PM EDT
A Stayner teen was stripped of cash and his watch in a violent weekend robbery.
The OPP say two men entered a home on Weir Street on Sunday, at around 7:15 p.m. and robbed a 16-year-old boy. The pair was allegedly armed with a weapon.
Police say they left the home in what is believed to be a white Mitsubishi Lancer.
The victim and the two suspects are known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.