A Stayner teen was stripped of cash and his watch in a violent weekend robbery.

The OPP say two men entered a home on Weir Street on Sunday, at around 7:15 p.m. and robbed a 16-year-old boy. The pair was allegedly armed with a weapon.

Police say they left the home in what is believed to be a white Mitsubishi Lancer.

The victim and the two suspects are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.