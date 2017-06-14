A playground is being built in Orillia for a child who will never have the chance to enjoy it.

Jacob Noble, the son of a Barrie firefighter, died two years ago of a respiratory condition.

“An incredible little boy who left his mark on this community and everybody he came in contact with. They want to keep his memory alive and so do we,” says Jeff Noble, Jacob’s father.

Firefighters from Toronto, Orillia, Barrie, New York and New Jersey are helping keep Jacob’s memory alive. On Wednesday, they gathered to build a playground in his honour through the “Where Angel’s Play” charity.

“For me, I'm a better person because of it cause I'm able to really learn how to deal with tragedy just like within the fire service,” says Thomas Atwell, a New Jersey firefighter.

Where Angel's Play helps build custom playgrounds in honour of children who have passed away. They've done almost 50 of them in the United States, but Jacob's is the first one in Canada.

“We also want to give back to the community and give something that is a lasting memory for them,” says Mark Goode, a spokesperson for the charity.

A memory that Jacob's sister Kayleigh wishes she could share with him.

“He'd be so proud of the community coming together to do this for him. This is surreal. I can't believe this is actually happening.”

There is still much work to be done. About 24,000 pounds of cement still needs to be poured to hold all the play structures in place.

Opening ceremonies and dedication takes place Friday night and that's when the playground will be open for the kids.