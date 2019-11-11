"She was my person," cries the step-mother of a Barrie woman killed suddenly over the weekend.

Her family is now left struggling to come to terms with the tragic death of Savannah Simon and her boyfriend, Jo Williams.

The couple was crossing Mill Street in Angus while celebrating Savannah's 30th birthday on Saturday just before 6 p.m. when an SUV hit them.

Paramedics say Savannah died at the scene while Jo, 34, was rushed to hospital without vital signs. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"He was such a good man. He was a good father to my grandchildren. He was a good man to her," Savannah's mother, Nada Simon, says of Jo.

Savannah lived in Barrie with her father and step-mother, Carla Sturge, who tells CTV News the couple had been together for five months.

"She was starting her life over with the man of her dreams. I had never seen her so happy," Sturge declares.

"I loved her with everything in me, and I miss her so much," says Savannah's tearful mother. "To hear this news, I spoke to her the night before, and she was so happy."

Sitting side-by-side, the two women hug and kiss each other on the cheek, united through their love and grief. "We're gonna take care of your babies," the two mothers vow while holding hands.

Savannah was a stay-at-home mom to two girls and a boy.

"I wish you were here mommy. I miss you," Savannah's daughter Autumn says quietly.

Police say the driver who struck the couple remained at the scene and is cooperating. So far, no charges have been laid.

Investigators say Savannah and Jo were not at the crosswalk when they were struck, but are still trying to figure out precisely what went wrong.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).